Houses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
14
Espoo
18
Vantaa
34
Sipoo
11
117 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
New home at the beginning of July — a semi-detached house that will soon be completed is wai…
$417,799
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$549,139
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Great opportunity! Welcome to visit this spacious new single-level semi-detached house in Va…
$519,701
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious and personal 4-bedroom semi-detached apartment in a quiet and child-friendly Paijal…
$338,542
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$324,406
4 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$335,688
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$224,922
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,918
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
A high-quality stone house will be built in a prime location in the prestigious Hanika area …
$903,533
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$281,929
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
High quality 1-level semi-detached apartment in Metsola on its own plot bordering the park. …
$417,799
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
New fresh home with a great layout for families with children. An energy-friendly heating sy…
$677,083
3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$482,759
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house built in 1945 in a good location in Lippajärvi, Espoo. The object to be sol…
$191,350
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
RARELY AVAILABLE! In the desired and quiet residential area of Kuusiko, a full stone house o…
$656,703
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/2
A rare opportunity In Hevossalmi! Handsome funk-style house is enchanting with its unique at…
$3,34M
3 bedroom house in Nurmijarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
A single-level detached house with a warm garage, which has undergone a significant number o…
$439,312
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
A high-quality detached house on its own plot for a large family in the sought-after small h…
$617,074
4 bedroom house in Ohkola, Finland
4 bedroom house
Ohkola, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$519,701
3 bedroom house in Vanjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vanjarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$211,527
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$442,387
2 bedroom house in Saunaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Saunaniemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$441,250
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Construction started, RS target, last to be exported! Stunning energy class A south end with…
$617,074
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Asunto Oy Helsinki Rikunpuisto offers modern and energy-efficient semi-detached and detached…
$531,024
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Great opportunity in Kuninkaanmäki! Welcome to visit this beautiful stone house, which is lo…
$563,859
2 bedroom house in Herrala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,853
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
Is this what you've been dreaming about? Live your dream now. Private house and warm garage …
$507,246
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Fitness-tested 1/2025! Unique, charming detached house on three floors, in a quiet and sough…
$362,319
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$658,463
