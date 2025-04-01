Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kerava, Finland

4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
$419,869
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Fitness-tested 1/2025! Unique, charming detached house on three floors, in a quiet and sough…
$346,165
4 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to move TERRACED single-level semi-detached house on a large plot bordering the park. …
$377,536
4 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
$365,901
