  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raahe
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Raahe, Finland

17 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,434
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
The dream home is waiting for you, in Pattijoki's Eskeline master plan area. This beautiful …
$336,211
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,481
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful two-storey detached house in Kylmänniemi district, completed in 2020, close to ser…
$234,671
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,798
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,154
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,221
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,912
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$295,277
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$265,643
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,847
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$196,202
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$45,369
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$195,832
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautifully renovated detached house on a plot bordering a playground in Honganpalo. Quiet r…
$95,786
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,108
