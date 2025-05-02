Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rovaniemi, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Saarenkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Saarenkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$163,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
On offer a stunning and spacious 4h + k + s semi-detached house sharein the scenic Rovaniemi…
$66,565
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$393,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 2023, the modern semi-detached house offers a stylish and carefully designed in…
$303,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the magic of Lapland in this stunning and sustainably built detached house in Rov…
$201,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
$283,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$179,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Sinetta, Finland
1 bedroom house
Sinetta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely, fitness-tested detached house is located at the end of the road by the River Se…
$224,178
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$611,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you dreamed of a red log cabin in the tranquility of the countryside? Now you have the …
$238,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Rovaniemi, Finland

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go