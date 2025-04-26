Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

Oulu sub-region
26
Oulu
22
Raahe sub-region
22
Raahe
18
50 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$204,517
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,434
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vaala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vaala, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,736
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Siikajoenkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Siikajoenkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The condition-surveyed detached house built near the centre of Siikajoki in 1980 is now look…
$56,462
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,879
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
7 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent two-storey home from the popular Aaltokanka area is waiting for new owners!Gre…
$656,439
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$295,277
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,221
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,154
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Now available: Spacious single-family home in a central location in Oulunsalo.Welcome to exp…
$147,713
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$195,832
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$699,403
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,912
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,847
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$183,796
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,798
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful two-storey detached house in Kylmänniemi district, completed in 2020, close to ser…
$237,253
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$363,113
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Pateniemi Kuuselantie now offers this stunning light, three-bedroom detached house on its ow…
$375,271
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The history of the Ylä-Siirtola region goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, when …
$85,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$45,369
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$505,959
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,108
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$196,202
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A stunning home built in 2022 awaits new residents in Niittyranta, Kempele!This modern and e…
$306,832
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

