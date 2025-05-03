Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Finland

Helsinki
133
Turku
25
Tampere
20
Espoo
31
702 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$145,804
3 bedroom apartment in Ylojarvi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$270,133
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$139,022
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$224,922
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$218,141
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,107
1 bedroom apartment in Kempele, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$97,203
1 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$111,896
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$108,505
2 bedroom apartment in Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$336,818
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$77,988
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$290,478
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$333,428
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,547
1 room apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$98,333
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$132,241
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,199
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Two apartments with sauna on the top floor in a prime location in Oulu's Taka-Lýty!Welcome t…
$163,888
1 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,107
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,371
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,279
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$328,663
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
For sale a modernized apartment located in the heart of Helsinki. Cozy, atmospheric mansa…
$523,567
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$313,340
1 bedroom apartment in Riihimaki, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Riihimaki, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
3 bedroom apartment in Kaarina, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kaarina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$315,868
2 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,641
1 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$90,776
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$179,388
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$237,075
