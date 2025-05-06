Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kouvola sub-region, Finland

Kouvola
12
12 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
$106,901
Close
4 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
$101,214
Close
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
$52,313
Close
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
$158,077
Close
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$67,097
Close
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$121,685
Close
1 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
In the Rekola area of Kouvola, a neat private house with air water heating, which has been t…
$111,718
Close
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
$183,900
Close
5 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
$186,157
Close
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
$260,428
Close
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Bintamiestalo in Ravikkylä, Kouvola. This 1050m² house on its own plot was completed in 1952…
$130,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
$100,412
Close
