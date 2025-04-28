Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
13
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
40
Tornio
22
Fell Lapland sub-region
19
90 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the magic of Lapland in this stunning and sustainably built detached house in Rov…
$203,377
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,311
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
On offer a stunning and spacious 4h + k + s semi-detached house sharein the scenic Rovaniemi…
$67,035
2 bedroom house in Akaslompolo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Akaslompolo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,606
1 bedroom house in Konttajarvi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Konttajarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$92,966
5 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to visit this excellently maintained 5 bedroom detached house in the quiet Laivaniem…
$203,377
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$179,517
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,918
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 2023, the modern semi-detached house offers a stylish and carefully designed in…
$305,634
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$169,291
3 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Well maintained and renovated detached house with a largeon a plot in the popular Laivaniemi…
$146,568
4 bedroom house in Simo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Simo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,445
2 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,486
1 room Cottage in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
a magnificent cottage completed in 2019 on the shore of Lake Kemijärvi. The property include…
$129,525
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$823,734
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,860
5 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious and multifunctional log houseabout to become available for a new family.This 3 sto…
$301,089
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$177,225
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$181,221
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Now available for sale, a unique property in Suomu. The living room and the glazed terrace o…
$192,015
4 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,612
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
5 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/3
Elegant semi-detached house ready for as an investment, private use or both. The property is…
$829,414
3 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this premium quality and practical detached house completed in 2021! This energy-…
$301,089
2 bedroom house in Kylaniemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kylaniemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/2
On the shores of picture beautiful lake Raanujärvi in Ylitornio Lapland two bedroom house fo…
$407,890
2 bedroom house in Yli Raumo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Yli Raumo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$162,230
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
With its own corner plot, a charming detached house, a courtyard building and a barbecue hut…
$39,766
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
