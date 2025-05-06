Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tornio, Finland

21 property total found
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
$260,860
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
$168,242
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
$103,077
4 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
$113,558
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$167,237
3 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Well maintained and renovated detached house with a largeon a plot in the popular Laivaniemi…
$146,060
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,158
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
$177,225
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Bedrooms 6
Porvoo is a small coast town, just over half an hour from Helsinki. It is known for the beau…
$1,27M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tornio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
This summer cottage by the sea for those who wantescape from everyday life, but close to ser…
$56,046
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
$188,782
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
This 4-bedroom home is located in the charming Ylivojakkala neighbourhood and offers breatht…
$161,345
1 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you looking for a home with an authentic 1940s feel and the opportunity to renovate to s…
$55,480
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
$277,173
1 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 2/2
$22,644
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
$73,627
5 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to visit this excellently maintained 5 bedroom detached house in the quiet Laivaniem…
$202,672
2 bedroom house in Yli Raumo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Yli Raumo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$162,230
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
$328,815
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$96,666
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 1950's detached house, located in a quiet and welcoming area. The h…
$56,046
