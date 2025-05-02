Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Sipoo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sipoo, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Etela Paippinen, Finland
1 bedroom house
Etela Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$220,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paippinen, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Gumbostrand, Finland
4 bedroom house
Gumbostrand, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$3,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Martinkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Martinkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$288,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$336,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Linnanpelto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Linnanpelto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$590,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Herrala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,853
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$482,759
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Herrala, Finland
4 bedroom house
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$369,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go