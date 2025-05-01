Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Lapland
8
Fell Lapland sub-region
5
Kittila
5
Sirkka
3
18 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,089
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
A stylish, light-toned four-bedroom villa located between Levi South and West Point. Large s…
$1,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$820,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,447
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
The historically relevant Villa is a luxury villa that was designed by architect Erik Lindro…
$4,57M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sappee, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sappee, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sayryla, Finland
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sayryla, Finland
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Area 413 m²
Floor 1/3
Premium Investment and Holiday Destination in Finland – Himos Resort Discover a unique inves…
$1,54M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
An island of more than a hectare size from the highly sought-after Mussalo area of Kotka, wh…
$441,536
Villa 1 bedroom in Lieksa, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Lieksa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique beach villa in the national landscape of Loma-Koli, next to hiking and skiing trails …
$277,375
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing project - One Only - special price from the finnish developer  We build houses in…
$475,468
Villa 1 bedroom in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
What would it be like to have your own island and an island cottage in the tranquility of na…
$141,518
Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$172,061
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 443 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity available in the heart of the fells by the Lainio River. The cottage vill…
$424,554
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/2
$146,047
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$792,501
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$395,118
