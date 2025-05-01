Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki
14
Tampere
4
Espoo
19
Rovaniemi
13
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Kormu, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kormu, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$384,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Mainland Finland

villas
cottages

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go