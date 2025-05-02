Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jarvenpaa, Finland

5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mylly, Finland
3 bedroom house
Mylly, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy semi-detached apartment with caraway/storage room next to the main door and all the nec…
$291,082
3 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,988
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$232,619
4 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Charming detached house in a residential area popular with families with children. Four bedr…
$392,622
