  2. Finland
  3. Southern Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

Valkeakoski
15
18 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,352
3 bedroom house in Akaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Pre-condition checked detached house from a popular residential area. One of the largest plo…
$195,634
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
In advance, a fitness-tested front house with its own garden plot! The location of this home…
$112,082
4 bedroom house in Valto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Now there would be a magnificent detached house on the south side of Valkeakoski completed i…
$277,262
1 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
With excellent transport connections and nature, the complex is looking for a new owner! The…
$112,082
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
3 bedroom house in Viuha, Finland
3 bedroom house
Viuha, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Located in the picturesque town of Valkeakoski, this detached house offers the perfect combi…
$100,761
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The totality of many possibilities! Detached house and hall with separate property codes, so…
$327,190
1 bedroom house in Akaa, Finland
1 bedroom house
Akaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
Cottage 1 bedroom in Urjala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
The crown jewel of cottages would be here! 2023 completed complex near Lake Rutajärvi. The p…
$270,582
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,801
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful well-kept one-level detached house north of Valkeakoski. The house has been renova…
$134,725
4 bedroom house in Huittula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Huittula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to Valkeakoski Sääksmäki, Huittula! Red hut and potato country? This country ambienc…
$191,332
2 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
4 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
4 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Valkeakoski Lintula. This self-contained, energy-efficient and exemplary property…
$417,761
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached house in a good location that requires renovation! Own plot. The apartment has un…
$66,796
3 bedroom house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the wings of history in the Haka area. According to the Finnish Museum Agency, th…
$79,137
