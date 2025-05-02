Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Kuopio sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Kuopio
11
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Kuopio in this wonderful home in Pirttiniemi, Kuopio. Enjoy the warmt…
$784,116
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
A sheltered yard invites you to relax and enjoy! In this home, you can bask in sunny days on…
$337,339
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$210,390
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kurkimaki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kurkimaki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
One-level detached house and garage for sale! This home, completed in 2003, offers a great s…
$210,978
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Uuhimaki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Uuhimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,610
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/3
This home has been extensively renovated from the interior over the years but now it is the …
$166,977
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-maintained bright detached house in Pirtti with three bedrooms and a separate firepla…
$292,210
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$427,418
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
On the shore of Kallavesi, on its own plot, just 15 minutes from Kuopio Market, there is a m…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Leave a request
Properties features in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

