  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Ostrobothnia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ostrobothnia, Finland

Vaasa sub-region
7
Kyrönmaa sub-region
3
Laihia
3
Korsholm
3
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Perala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Perala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,018
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$362,780
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Malax, Finland
6 bedroom house
Malax, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
This is where a spectacular ensemble awaitsnew residents. The house has a water cyclewater c…
$289,829
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$420,715
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
Now for sale a wonderful complex on a large 2 ha plot! You will certainly have a good time i…
$530,975
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$119,767
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Do you want a spacious home on your own plot in the heart of Sepäkylä? This detached house i…
$124,536
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Korsholm, Finland
3 bedroom house
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$248,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Klockarbacken, Finland
3 bedroom house
Klockarbacken, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$44,346
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Lyyskila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lyyskila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,243
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Ostrobothnia, Finland

