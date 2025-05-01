Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kemi, Finland

10 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy, extensively renovated house on its own plot in Ajos. Over the years, the house has bee…
$72,457
4 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,645
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy and tidy detached house that has been well cared for and well renovated over the years.…
$44,154
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
With its own corner plot, a charming detached house, a courtyard building and a barbecue hut…
$32,832
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$63,686
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
