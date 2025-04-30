Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Oulu sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Oulu sub-region, Finland

Oulu
22
Kempele
4
28 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Martinniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Martinniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-located detached house built in 1979 in Martinniemi, situated on its own plot. Featur…
$79,110
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A stunning home built in 2022 awaits new residents in Niittyranta, Kempele!This modern and e…
$306,194
2 bedroom house in Jaali, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jaali, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
In Oulu, modern city life meets closeness to nature and advantage of affordable housing. For…
$250,419
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
In the idyllic front man house area of Välivainio, a sturdy front man house is being release…
$101,306
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$215,460
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,728
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$699,403
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$505,959
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Pateniemi Kuuselantie now offers this stunning light, three-bedroom detached house on its ow…
$374,490
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
In Pateniemi, a stone's throw from the sea, a truly elegant detached house awaits the new ow…
$508,806
7 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent two-storey home from the popular Aaltokanka area is waiting for new owners!Gre…
$655,073
4 bedroom house in Liminka, Finland
4 bedroom house
Liminka, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$278,757
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$358,231
4 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$204,051
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a cozy house in Korvenkylä, built in 2021. The house is really spacious and the des…
$454,169
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,152
4 bedroom house in Tyrnava, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tyrnava, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,138
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,232
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$183,796
4 bedroom house in Kiiminki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kiiminki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$311,141
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
2 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The history of the Ylä-Siirtola region goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, when …
$85,370
3 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$505,959
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
5 bedroom house in Oulunsalo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Oulunsalo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Now available: Spacious single-family home in a central location in Oulunsalo.Welcome to exp…
$147,406
3 bedroom house in Kempele, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$363,660
