  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tampere sub-region, Finland

Tampere
4
Ylojarvi
4
Palkane
3
13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$454,773
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Uusikyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Uusikyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$340,795
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to visit our modern and cozy semi-detached house in Viiala, Tampere! Completed in 20…
$315,790
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sappee, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sappee, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$307,055
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Onkkaala, Finland
3 bedroom house
Onkkaala, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the best of Pälkäinen in this stunning detached house in the popular residential …
$216,619
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ylojarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Traditional holiday home in Ylöjärvi by the lake Kolmiloppijärvi.Sunny, gently leading to th…
$110,566
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
An entire semi-detached house from Haihara! Now both apartments of a semi-detached house in …
$320,416
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Pyhalto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Pyhalto, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$396,897
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kyronlahti, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyronlahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
A great ensemble for living and playing. Energy costs remain moderate thanks to geothermal h…
$389,237
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Nokia, Finland
4 bedroom house
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$369,079
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tampere sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/2
Excellent location for pre-condition checked front men's house. This home has been owned by …
$89,130
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Ylojarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$214,939
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Onkkaala, Finland
House
Onkkaala, Finland
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,879
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Tampere sub-region, Finland

