Houses for sale in Espoo, Finland

18 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
A high-quality stone house will be built in a prime location in the prestigious Hanika area …
$900,517
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Terraced end apartment for sale in Kauklahti, Espoo, with a well-planted yard area. Beautifu…
$382,550
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Is this ready to move in Home for You?This stunning, move-in ready home, built on a slope, i…
$619,528
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$736,439
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 4
Area 286 m²
House for sale, made with the latest technology, located in the suburb of Helsinki - Espoo. …
$1,77M
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$391,211
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$541,396
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
NEW 1-LEVEL STONE HOUSE high quality family apartment in Kattilalaakso! The plot borders the…
$879,076
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$280,988
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and well kept family home in Niipperi, Espoo. On top of the "official" living areas…
$405,120
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house built in 1945 in a good location in Lippajärvi, Espoo. The object to be sol…
$190,711
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$658,463
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Exceptional complex for sale in Soukanniemi, Espoo, with the entire share capital of the lim…
$1,91M
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,67M
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-detached houses in Karakallio now on sale. The condominium is built on its own large pl…
$411,890
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,06M
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
New fresh home with a great layout for families with children. An energy-friendly heating sy…
$674,823
