Houses for sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Kotka
21
Hamina
3
28 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Laajakoski, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Laajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
Is your place to relax with a lovely padded bath or a leisurely warm sauna? Would you rather…
$83,786
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 1921 in the idyllic Munsaare, this elegant building has acquired its current ma…
$259,284
2 bedroom house in Miehikkala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Miehikkala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house in the village of Miehikkälä completed in 2002. A storage fireplace in the …
$100,770
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,234
3 bedroom house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Pihkoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,370
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,567
2 bedroom house in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$238,821
3 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
3 bedroom house in Kaarniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kaarniemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$141,518
3 bedroom house in Hillonkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Hillonkyla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$244,507
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
An island of more than a hectare size from the highly sought-after Mussalo area of Kotka, wh…
$441,576
1 bedroom house in Rautjarvi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Rautjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,764
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
8 bedroom House in Juurikorpi, Finland
8 bedroom House
Juurikorpi, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,685
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,047
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
An old study house in Munsaari, Kotka, Finland, completed in 1921, offers a lovely home reno…
$210,598
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
5 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
2 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$110,950
5 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
This home exudes decades of well-preserved style and a bygone atmosphere. The house stands o…
$202,672
5 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 679 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$98,497
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$149,976
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/2
The prestigious residential area of Mussalo now offers a home experience. This home has a st…
$517,437
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/3
Katariina Kotkan is a distinctive and desirable residence. Its large village-like wooden bui…
$283,062
Realting.com
Go