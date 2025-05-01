Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Fell Lapland sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fell Lapland sub-region, Finland

Kittila
11
Sirkka
5
Kolari
4
Muonio
3
18 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$199,612
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
A stylish, light-toned four-bedroom villa located between Levi South and West Point. Large s…
$1,12M
3 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish semi-detached apartment, launched in 2022, is located near the services of West…
$461,915
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
The magic and atmosphere of Lapland at its best! This sturdy log cabin, built from thick tim…
$820,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/3
A solid log cabin located in a majestic hillside, close to Kätkä's outdoor trails and Immelj…
$526,447
5 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/3
Elegant semi-detached house ready for as an investment, private use or both. The property is…
$826,465
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
4 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Are you in search of the ultimate ski vacation experience? Look no further! At Habita, we ar…
$1,11M
2 bedroom house in Akaslompolo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Akaslompolo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,606
3 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish semi-detached apartment, launched in 2022, is located near the services of West…
$461,915
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
This high quality and atmospheric semi-detached house combines modern living comfort with tr…
$481,161
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$198,125
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$483,327
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 443 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity available in the heart of the fells by the Lainio River. The cottage vill…
$424,554
2 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
A renovated semi-detached apartment with functional spaces, located a short distance from th…
$203,786
3 bedroom house in Muonio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant stone house and warm garage/warehouse by the lake, designed by the architect, on a s…
$741,554
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$168,689
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
This stunning log-built semi-detached home combines high-quality construction with carefully…
$792,501
