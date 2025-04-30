Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Helsinki, Finland

14 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$475,367
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Construction started, RS target, last to be exported! Stunning energy class A south end with…
$620,356
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
NEW STONE HOUSE ON YOUR OWN PLOT! In a quiet and very prestigious and desirable small house …
$681,822
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Construction started, RS target, last to be exported! Stunning energy class A south end with…
$620,356
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$362,780
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to visit this gem of a front house, which is located in a quiet location on the edge…
$509,944
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$377,564
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
The historically relevant Villa is a luxury villa that was designed by architect Erik Lindro…
$4,57M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$565,719
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
A versatile beautiful home for even a larger family! From the model of the Lappli house, an …
$552,060
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/2
A rare opportunity In Hevossalmi! Handsome funk-style house is enchanting with its unique at…
$3,36M
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 10/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$317,290
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/2
Asunto Oy Helsinki Rikunpuisto offers modern and energy-efficient semi-detached and detached…
$533,848
6 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house designed by the architect couple Sirkka and Aarne Piirainen for their own f…
$1,37M
