Houses for sale in Porvoo, Finland

20 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$418,505
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$312,741
1 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,335
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,993
3 bedroom house in Kerkkoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerkkoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,515
4 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning semi-detached apartment in Tolkkis in Porvoo — home to be completed in autumn near …
$674,259
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to explore this lovely single level detached house located just one kilometre walk f…
$336,283
4 bedroom house in Hamari, Finland
4 bedroom house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Hamari — a place that combines stunning seascapes, ric…
$880,204
2 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique semi-detached apartment in Aunela, PorvooWelcome to this unique semi-detached apartme…
$504,425
2 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,155
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$361,032
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
New house - special price from developer We build houses in Finland more then 15 years (h…
$268,981
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
We build houses in Finland more then 15 years (https://invest-finland.com/) Price withiou…
$357,555
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Large detached house for sale in the prestigious area Johannisberg in Porvoo. Johannisberg i…
$414,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing project - One Only - special price from the finnish developer  We build houses in…
$475,468
3 bedroom house in Hamari, Finland
3 bedroom house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$227,609
3 bedroom house in Treksila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Treksila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$237,355
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming and beautifully renovated semi-detached house in the countryside!Welcome to this co…
$218,923
4 bedroom house in Mossakrog, Finland
4 bedroom house
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,194
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
Magnificent detached house in the peace of the forest, a perfect ensembleWelcome to explore …
$479,598
