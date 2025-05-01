Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Finland

60 properties total found
Plot of land in Tornio, Finland
Plot of land
Tornio, Finland
Agency: Habita
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
$74,403
Plot of land in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,383
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$21,608
Plot of land in Kemijarvi, Finland
Plot of land
Kemijarvi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$14,216
Plot of land in Kittila, Finland
Plot of land
Kittila, Finland
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$955,283
Plot of land in Kittila, Finland
Plot of land
Kittila, Finland
This plot is located in a planned area near the center of Levi, along the planned road under…
$101,306
Plot of land in Kylajoki, Finland
Plot of land
Kylajoki, Finland
This is your own 0.7310ha plot in a quiet area, but close to services. The property is borde…
$17,074
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$250,193
Plot of land in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Plot of land
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$243,370
Plot of land in Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
Plot of land
Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,704
Plot of land in Meltaus, Finland
Plot of land
Meltaus, Finland
Building Plot in Meltaus!This unique property is located near the Ounasjoki River, offering …
$22,765
Plot of land in Tornio, Finland
Plot of land
Tornio, Finland
2 plots on different islands for sale, for example for building a holiday home. Between Ruoh…
$21,058
Plot of land in Hyokannummi, Finland
Plot of land
Hyokannummi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$65,960
Plot of land in Kello, Finland
Plot of land
Kello, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$36,392
Plot of land in Kittila, Finland
Plot of land
Kittila, Finland
A property named Kuusikumpu in Hossa. It is only about 4 km from the center of Levi. The plo…
$38,493
Plot of land in Turku sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Turku sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$193,331
Plot of land in Tornio, Finland
Plot of land
Tornio, Finland
1528m2 plot in a quiet residential area of Puuluoto. The plot has buildings in demolition condition
$22,643
Plot of land in Ruokolahti, Finland
Plot of land
Ruokolahti, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer …
$59,774
Leave a request
Plot of land in Oikarainen, Finland
Plot of land
Oikarainen, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
Plot of land in Kiiminki, Finland
Plot of land
Kiiminki, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$38,666
Plot of land in Paippinen, Finland
Plot of land
Paippinen, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$28,368
Plot of land in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$31,274
Plot of land in Ranua, Finland
Plot of land
Ranua, Finland
Looking for the perfect spot for your dream home or vacation cottage?Now for sale: a stunnin…
$55,775
Plot of land in Nikkola, Finland
Plot of land
Nikkola, Finland
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$32,349
Plot of land in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Plot of land in Tornio, Finland
Plot of land
Tornio, Finland
There are two plots for sale in Puuluoto, one of which is under the transmission line, the o…
$16,982
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$282,036
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Plot of land in Kemijarvi, Finland
Plot of land
Kemijarvi, Finland
For Sale: a four building site property located 350 meters away from the Suomu Ski Resort o…
$113,827
