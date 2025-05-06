Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kymenlaakso, Finland

Kotka
21
Kouvola sub-region
12
Kouvola
12
Hamina
3
12 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$106,901
4 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$52,313
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$121,685
1 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
In the Rekola area of Kouvola, a neat private house with air water heating, which has been t…
$111,718
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$183,900
5 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$186,157
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,428
2 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/2
Bintamiestalo in Ravikkylä, Kouvola. This 1050m² house on its own plot was completed in 1952…
$130,902
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,412
