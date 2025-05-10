Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$364,786
$364,786
2 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,345
$67,345
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
With a large plot of its own, the home is looking for new residents! Here the children have …
$369,275
$369,275
3 bedroom house in Lapinjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lapinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright and spacious detached house ready to move in an idyllic arable landscapeWelcome to ex…
$185,199
$185,199
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
RARELY AVAILABLE! In the desired and quiet residential area of Kuusiko, a full stone house o…
$651,002
$651,002
2 bedroom house in Torpparinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Torpparinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,214
$113,214
3 bedroom house in Vanjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vanjarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$211,527
$211,527
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,898
$338,898
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
New home in early July — a semi-detached house that will soon be completed is waiting for yo…
$414,172
$414,172
2 bedroom house in Herrala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Herrala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,853
$259,853
5 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New high-quality 1-level detached house in Nikinmäki, which will be completed in July 2025! …
$414,172
$414,172
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy and warm home. Spacious and open livingroom. Three bedrooms. The kitchen accommodates…
$499,476
$499,476
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Rekola in Saarantie, where you will find a cozy detached house on its own quiet p…
$325,501
$325,501
3 bedroom house in Mylly, Finland
3 bedroom house
Mylly, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy semi-detached apartment with caraway/storage room next to the main door and all the nec…
$289,584
$289,584
3 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$374,417
$374,417
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 4
Area 286 m²
House for sale, made with the latest technology, located in the suburb of Helsinki - Espoo. …
$1,77M
$1,77M
6 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house designed by the architect couple Sirkka and Aarne Piirainen for their own f…
$1,35M
$1,35M
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$375,247
$375,247
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$293,734
$293,734
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2/2
A high-quality detached house on its own plot for a large family in the sought-after small h…
$611,718
$611,718
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$375,290
$375,290
3 bedroom house in Lapinjarvi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Lapinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
A beautiful rocky plot of land in Rutum, Lapinjärvi, originally built as a holiday home in t…
$32,550
$32,550
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loviisa, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,624
$278,624
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$391,211
$391,211
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$271,993
$271,993
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$613,597
$613,597
3 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
$169,449
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
$283,173
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
NEW 1-LEVEL STONE HOUSE high quality family apartment in Kattilalaakso! The plot borders the…
$874,363
$874,363
3 bedroom house in Siuntio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Siuntio, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$387,228
$387,228
