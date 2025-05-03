Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Finland

Mainland Finland
36
Uusimaa
4
Helsinki sub-region
3
Lapland
17
36 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Laajakoski, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Laajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
Is your place to relax with a lovely padded bath or a leisurely warm sauna? Would you rather…
$83,639
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vora, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vora, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$258,830
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vihti, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$75,728
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,080
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$178,582
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,428
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Now available for sale, a unique property in Suomu. The living room and the glazed terrace o…
$191,014
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$471,955
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful log cabin on the shore of Kemijärvi, a short distance from the slopes and tracks o…
$223,792
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korsholm, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$420,715
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tornio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
This summer cottage by the sea for those who wantescape from everyday life, but close to ser…
$55,948
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loviisa, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,624
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Raahe sub-region, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Raahe sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$425,931
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vaala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vaala, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,427
1 room Cottage in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
a magnificent cottage completed in 2019 on the shore of Lake Kemijärvi. The property include…
$128,850
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$168,409
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
This high quality and atmospheric semi-detached house combines modern living comfort with tr…
$480,362
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
This sled cabin for sale combines traditional Lapland style with modern comfort. The spaciou…
$197,796
Cottage 1 bedroom in Urjala, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Urjala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
The crown jewel of cottages would be here! 2023 completed complex near Lake Rutajärvi. The p…
$270,133
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Dream Property on the Shore of Lake Päijänne – Restaurant and Cottages in Central FinlandWel…
$553,829
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,422
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$483,327
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kirkkonummi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$338,898
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
A fantastic log cabin complex in Suomu, Finland. This cabin can accommodate a larger group, …
$310,822
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paippinen, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,410
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$91,551
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
This magnificent log cabin stands on the shore of Lake Särkikämä in Siikakämä. The cabin was…
$180,277
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ylojarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Traditional holiday home in Ylöjärvi by the lake Kolmiloppijärvi.Sunny, gently leading to th…
$110,766
Cottage 1 bedroom in Paltamo, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Paltamo, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to explore this stunning and well-maintained log cabin, located on the shores of Lak…
$157,107
