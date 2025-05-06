Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

Tornio
21
Kemi
10
Tervola
4
Keminmaa
3
39 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The property has about 60 meters of shoreline, offering beautiful scenery and peaceful surro…
$100,434
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,010
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy, extensively renovated house on its own plot in Ajos. Over the years, the house has bee…
$72,222
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
This 4-bedroom home is located in the charming Ylivojakkala neighbourhood and offers breatht…
$160,807
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$79,110
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy and tidy detached house that has been well cared for and well renovated over the years.…
$44,010
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
With its own corner plot, a charming detached house, a courtyard building and a barbecue hut…
$32,726
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$63,686
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,860
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Bedrooms 6
Porvoo is a small coast town, just over half an hour from Helsinki. It is known for the beau…
$1,27M
2 bedroom house in Yli Raumo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Yli Raumo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$162,230
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you looking for a home with an authentic 1940s feel and the opportunity to renovate to s…
$55,295
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
This unique, unparalleled property complex offers both history and contemporary living comfo…
$406,248
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious and multifunctional log houseabout to become available for a new family.This 3 sto…
$299,044
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$177,225
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$188,782
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Well maintained and renovated detached house with a largeon a plot in the popular Laivaniemi…
$145,572
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity to acquire your own plot in a wonderful location in the vicinity of the c…
$31,597
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 1950's detached house, located in a quiet and welcoming area. The h…
$55,859
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,097
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,237
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,445
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,455
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,627
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Keminmaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Keminmaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this premium quality and practical detached house completed in 2021! This energy-…
$299,044
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$22,644
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$328,815
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

