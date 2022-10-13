One more country is closing its borders to Russians. This time the Czech Republic

Russians with a Schengen tourist visa can no longer enter the Czech Republic. This was decided by the country’s government after a cabinet meeting.

Every day, up to 200 Russians arrive in the Czech Republic through the international airport. Starting from October 25 they will not have such an opportunity — Czech Republic will deny entry to all Russians with Schengen visa. As the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic Vít Rakušan said, «this measure represents a clear position of the Czech Republic.»

Recently, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland have already closed their borders for Russians with Schengen.