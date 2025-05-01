Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Czechia

Brno
76
Pilsen
3
Ostrava
10
Prague
713
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 265 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
$210,937
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 60m2 on the 4 floor (with elevator) + basement in apartment …
$362,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For fans we suggest to live in the historical place with comfort and to acquisition the orig…
$211,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
$241,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
apartment 2 + 1 52m2 on the second floor of a brick house The house and apartment were recon…
$369,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zbecno, Czechia
Apartment
Zbecno, Czechia
Area 85 m²
For sale country-type house 85 m ² with a plot of 300 m ², in the area of ​ ​ the city of Ra…
$110,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 3kk y a terrace and the basement and a parking and a klimati…
$680,157
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
apartment 2 + kk 43m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house You can live in an apartment witho…
$216,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
$55,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
after a complete renovation in 2015, it is located on the 1st floor above ground of an apart…
$108,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Nymburk, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Nymburk, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
$121,629
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
apartment 3 + 1 74m2 after partial reconstruction on the 9th floor of the panel house + logg…
$304,002
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
1+1 45m2 with loggia on the 8th floor cushion parking
$65,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
The Apartment 3+1 with two certain bedrooms is in the District Prague 8 overlooking the rive…
$616,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. The…
$72,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The small Apartment and with a total area of 28 sq.m is offered for sale. The Apartment is o…
$177,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
The apartment is spacious 72 m2 plus a balcony of 9.7 m2 The apartment is located in a new b…
$508,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
$103,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Apartment Address U BotiKe and Praha 4 — Michle Planning 2+ kk Total area is 40 sq.m The flo…
$217,223
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Apartment layout 2 + 1 (49m2) + loggia (4m2) + cellar. The apartment is located on the 2nd f…
$170,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2+1, 70 m2 in a historic building in the spa area in the center of Karlovy Vary on Zámecký V…
$174,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
apartment 1 + kk 24m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house luminous apartment in excellent cond…
$143,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
1 + kk with a total area of 35 m2 in the central part of Smikhov, Prague 5. The apartment is…
$301,749
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale the furnished dwelling and planning 3 + 1 and on the second floor of the t…
$508,513
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
The Apartment and of 39,7 m ² is Fored Sale. The house is 3 minutes walk from the Vítězné ná…
$254,214
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 70m2 in Yeseniova s residence on the 6th floor (brick house) A pleasant bon…
$404,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Offer apartment 3 + 1 85 m ² in Prague 3 & # 8212; Zhizhkov 4th floor of recoiled panel hous…
$388,017
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Apartment 2 + 1 60m2 in brick house, on the 5 floor 25 km from Prague next to everything you…
$107,272
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Habry, Czechia
Apartment
Habry, Czechia
Area 1 016 m²
The building can be used for storage or for light production with office and production faci…
$455,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

Property types in Czechia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Czechia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go