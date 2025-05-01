Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Czechia

Southwest
14
Central Bohemia
8
okres Praha vychod
5
okres Prachatice
5
25 properties total found
House in Stechovice, Czechia
House
Stechovice, Czechia
Area 96 m²
We offer for sale the small private house in 15 minutes from Prague. One-storey house brick and.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Villa 6 bedrooms in Slustice, Czechia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Slustice, Czechia
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
A detached family house with a 7+kk layout is located in Sluštice, on the south-eastern bord…
$737,574
House in Zvestov, Czechia
House
Zvestov, Czechia
Area 360 m²
The house of 360 m ² and the site of 1,182 m ² near the city of Beneshov (30 km from Prague)…
$215,012
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Zvanovice, Czechia
House
Zvanovice, Czechia
Area 129 m²
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Radomysl, Czechia
House
Radomysl, Czechia
Area 134 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a cozy family house (cottage) with …
$99,392
House in Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Hluboka nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 381 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The sale of a low-energy new building of a housing unit in a double …
$431,155
House in Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
House
Lipno nad Vltavou, Czechia
Area 167 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a bright, equipped residential family…
Price on request
House in Teplice, Czechia
House
Teplice, Czechia
Area 1 100 m²
Exciting Investment Opportunity: Historical Building Reconstruction in the Heart of Teplice …
$413,120
Agency
Ness Wii Market
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Українська, עִברִית
House in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
House
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Area 158 m²
We offer for sale a two-storey house of "townhouse" type with a total area of 158 m2, locate…
$348,221
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 200 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange an exclusive purchase of a family house with a garden in the villa…
$347,055
House in Vrbicany, Czechia
House
Vrbicany, Czechia
Area 110 m²
The house of 110 m ² and the site of 273 m ² near the village of Slana (17 km from Prague) 4…
$206,509
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
House
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Area 101 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the purchase of two housing units with 1+1 and 1+kk in a brick apa…
$249,162
House in Zvanovice, Czechia
House
Zvanovice, Czechia
Area 129 m²
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Lhenice, Czechia
House
Lhenice, Czechia
Area 148 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a family house 4+kk with a terrace, a garden house and…
Price on request
House in Majdalena, Czechia
House
Majdalena, Czechia
Area 18 720 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of an agricultural object in Majdalena…
$529,412
House in Petruv Dvur, Czechia
House
Petruv Dvur, Czechia
Area 550 m²
Dumreality. Your emails The former mill Petr's Court provides you with a restored apartment …
Price on request
House in Vodnany, Czechia
House
Vodnany, Czechia
Area 151 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with a sale of a family house near the city center o…
Price on request
House in Lounovice, Czechia
House
Lounovice, Czechia
Area 120 m²
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In home…
$422,839
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Otevek, Czechia
House
Otevek, Czechia
Area 267 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of real estate ensemble: 1) Spacious and bright storeyed …
$634,746
House in Bast, Czechia
House
Bast, Czechia
Area 120 m²
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house —…
$337,166
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Hrabice, Czechia
House
Hrabice, Czechia
Area 650 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of established commercial real estate (pension) with a ho…
$385,770
House in Laziste, Czechia
House
Laziste, Czechia
Area 150 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the whole double house in the villa…
$162,111
House in Lipi, Czechia
House
Lipi, Czechia
Area 109 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of the family house 3 + kk with a gard…
$385,725
House in Nejdek, Czechia
House
Nejdek, Czechia
Area 170 m²
We offer for sale a three-storey house 10 km from Karlovy Vary in the city of High Stola Hou…
$198,431
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czechia
Area 3 929 m²
Dumrealit.cz will arrange the sale of a nice, maintained farmhouse with equipment, which can…
$593,602
