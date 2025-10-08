  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,56M
;
16
ID: 32636
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Herceg Novi Municipality
  • Town
    Herceg Novi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.


The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.


The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.
Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.


The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:


- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade

 


The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

 

Premium-class finishes include:


- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning

 


Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.
Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."
 

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 232.0 – 313.0
Price per m², USD 4,986 – 6,727
Apartment price, USD 1,56M

Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

