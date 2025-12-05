Residential complex Portofino Village

Portofino Village — a premium residential complex in Herceg Novi Portofino Village is a gated residential complex in Herceg Novi, located in the Boka Bay area, approximately 300 meters from the sea and next to Porto Novi. The project combines modern villas, apartments, and penthouses with panoramic views of the bay, a private territory, and its own infrastructure. The complex is built in a cascading style among olive groves, allowing most residences to face the sea and enjoy open views of the Bay of Kotor. The project's architecture is inspired by the aesthetics of the Italian Riviera — light facades, spacious terraces, panoramic glazing, and a calm Mediterranean palette. At the same time, the project itself is built to modern construction standards using premium materials and "smart home" technologies. The complex features: villasapartmentspenthousesproperties with panoramic views of the sea and Porto NoviComplex infrastructure: gated territory24/7 security and privacySPA & Wellness areaheated indoor-outdoor poolhammamFinnish saunamassage roomsWine loungefitness roomprivate cinemayacht club servicesAbout the complex: Portofino Village is focused on a private living format by the coast with full internal infrastructure. The residences include built-in kitchens with Soft Touch facades, built-in appliances, air conditioning and ventilation systems, underfloor heating, and a Control4 "smart home" system. Some properties include: spacious terracesrooftop terraces with lounge areasjacuzzipanoramic windowswalk-in closetsguest bathroomsBoth standard apartments and large-format penthouses are available in the project. Location: Portofino Village is located in Herceg Novi, next to Porto Novi and the coast of the Bay of Kotor. sea — about 300 mPorto Novi — about 3 kmHerceg Novi — about 8 kmPorto Novi restaurants and cafes — about 5 minutes by carsupermarkets and shops — in the Porto Novi areaTivat Airport — about 20 km / about 15 minutes by carDubrovnik Airport — about 30 km / about 50 minutesPodgorica Airport — about 108 kmInvestment potential: The Porto Novi area and the Herceg Novi coast remain one of the most sought-after destinations for premium real estate in Montenegro. The format of a gated complex with its own infrastructure, a limited number of residences, and panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor makes Portofino Village attractive both for personal residence and for rental in the premium segment.