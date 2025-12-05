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Residential complex Riverside

Vojvode Luke Vukalovica, Montenegro
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$181,380
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ID: 38124
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 24
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Vojvode Luke Vukalovica

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Riverside is a residential complex in the Igalo area, next to the coast of Herceg Novi and the Adriatic Sea promenade. The project is located near the sea and next to the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute — one of the most famous medical and rehabilitation centers in Montenegro. Due to its location in Igalo, the complex is suitable not only for seasonal vacations but also for year-round living. The complex includes 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. Some of the residences face the sea and the green part of the valley. About the project: The complex is located on a relatively flat plot of land, which is rare for the Herceg Novi coast. The apartments feature modern engineering systems, functional layouts, and large windows designed for natural light. About the Igalo and Herceg Novi area: Igalo is considered one of the most comfortable parts of Herceg Novi for living by the sea, thanks to its flat terrain, long promenade, and year-round infrastructure. The area is famous for the Dr. Simo Milošević Institute, near which wellness centers, cafes, restaurants, and walking areas are concentrated. Herceg Novi is one of the greenest cities on the Montenegrin coast, located at the entrance to the Bay of Kotor. The city combines a historic center, marina infrastructure, beaches, and a more relaxed pace of life compared to Budva. Due to its proximity to Croatia and Dubrovnik Airport, the area remains in high demand both for personal residence and for rental purposes. Location: sea and Igalo promenade — a few minutes' walkDr. Simo Milošević Institute — next to the complexrestaurants, cafes, and shops — in the Igalo areaHerceg Novi center — about 3 kmPortonovi Resort — about 9 kmDubrovnik Airport — about 30 kmTivat Airport — about 25 kmInvestment potential: Igalo and Herceg Novi remain among the most sought-after areas on the Montenegrin coast due to their mild climate, year-round infrastructure, and stable rental demand. The proximity to the Igalo Institute, the promenade, and Portonovi makes Riverside an attractive option both for living and for real estate investment by the sea.

Location on the map

Vojvode Luke Vukalovica, Montenegro
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Residential complex Riverside
Vojvode Luke Vukalovica, Montenegro
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