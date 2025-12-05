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Residential complex Adria Montenegro

Health trail, Montenegro
from
$131,934
;
7
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ID: 38109
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Address
    Health trail

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2021

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Adriamontenegro residential complex is located in Herceg Novi, in a green and peaceful part of the coast, near the river and in close proximity to the sea. This location forms a special atmosphere of privacy and comfort, combining the natural environment with convenient access to the city infrastructure and the embankment. The complex is a low-rise building, made in a modern Mediterranean style. The architecture of the project is focused on comfortable living: apartments have good insolation, and the territory of the complex is designed for the convenience of residents and everyday life. For residents, a landscaped area with recreation areas, swimming pools and landscaping is provided. The space of the complex is organized in such a way as to create a comfortable environment for both permanent residence and seasonal recreation, including areas for outdoor recreation and family pastime. Adriamontenegro is suitable for both living and investment due to the combination of location, infrastructure and format of the complex. The demand for real estate in such projects is stable, which makes the purchase of an apartment here a promising solution in terms of preserving capital and obtaining rental income.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0 – 53.0
Price per m², USD 2,576 – 3,975
Apartment price, USD 136,523 – 170,940

Location on the map

Health trail, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

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Residential complex Adria Montenegro
Health trail, Montenegro
from
$131,934
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