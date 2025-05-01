Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

51 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
A three-storey 300 m2 house in the beautiful, picturesque place of Jenovici. Planning of th…
$508,808
Villa 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
$3,37M
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novi, Podi area. One-storey house with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 700m. View …
$203,640
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
$1,36M
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale cozy house in Herceg Novi, located on the bank of Boca-Kotor Bay. The total area of…
$493,232
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Spacious house in Herceg Novi. House with an area of 196 m2 on a plot of 230 m2 is located …
$259,596
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 227 m²
New modern country house of 227 sq.m on the site of 500 sq.m in Herceg Nowi with a panoramic…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Drenovik area. Legalized house with four bedrooms Distance to the sea 80…
$115,967
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
1 bedroom house in Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. New one-bedroom house Distance to the sea 1500m. View of the…
$180,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
For sale a magnificent villa in Jenovici settlement, in close proximity to the Porto Novi co…
$778,787
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
7 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 228 m²
A new three-storey house in Zelenik, 350 metres from the sea, is for sale. The grounds have …
$778,787
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
For sale luxury villa in Herceg Novi on the banks of the Adriatic Sea. Ideal place to stay a…
$2,08M
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
A house with delightful sea views. And since it is a house in Montenegro, it is also on moun…
$477,656
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new two-storey house with sea views in Krashichi, on the Lushtica peninsula, about 12 km f…
$342,666
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
For sale a two-storey house with 5 bedrooms (or 2 apartments). A new modern house in Baoshi…
$342,666
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi, Savina area. New luxury house on the first line by the sea …
$1,03M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
$1,56M
3 bedroom townthouse in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1451 🏘 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN PORTO NOVI – VENETIAN ELEGANCE IN MONTENEGRO 📍 Location…
$1,98M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa by the sea Not the Lushtica Peninsula, in the quiet bay of Veszlo, sold stone house w…
$441,313
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
$2,60M
6 bedroom house in Kuti, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2009 Three-Story House in Kuti, Near Herceg Novi A three-story house for sale in th…
$231,022
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Herceg Novi County, Lustica Peninsula, Begovici District. Two-storey house with three bedroo…
$402,013
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale spacious house in Biel, district of Herceg Novi. The house with a total area of 200…
$301,131
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m.…
$217,834
2 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A modern house in Zelenika village, a suburb of Herceg Novi, is for sale. The house is fully…
$404,969
