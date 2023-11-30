Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
2 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€258,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Trebesin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-010. Sea view house with a pool in Trebesinj, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful house with …
€398,000
Leave a request
House with sea view in Suscepan, Montenegro
House with sea view
Suscepan, Montenegro
D5-1043. Suscepan house under constructionFor sale house under construction in Suspecan.  Pl…
€95,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir