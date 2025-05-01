Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
120
Lustica
63
Kumbor
45
Portonovi
37
House Delete
23 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury house in Herceg Novi For sale 3-storey house in Igalo (Herceg Novi). The total area o…
$342,666
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. Total area is 235 sq.m on site 787 м2.  …
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Magnificent villa 584 sq. m in Mediteran style, located in Herceg Novi. The villa is advanta…
$1,36M
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale cozy house in Herceg Novi, located on the bank of Boca-Kotor Bay. The total area of…
$493,232
Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Djenovici Herceg Novi - villa with pool and sea view; Villa area: 350m2; Plot area: 750m2;…
$1,36M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1447 🏰 SKY VILLAS IN PORTO NOVI – ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECES 📍 Location: Herceg Nov…
$6,31M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa
Sasovici, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
New villa in Podi, Herceg Novi. With a living area of ​​260 m2 with a magnificent view of th…
$935,989
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The village of Lucici is a private estate with love to restored stone houses with a wellness…
$367,730
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Unique -ille-Great-General-Kolekholekol-Kovidoboko-Khotorskoyeobukht: residential-leders of …
$1,74M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1451 🏘 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN PORTO NOVI – VENETIAN ELEGANCE IN MONTENEGRO 📍 Location…
$1,98M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa for sale, located 2 kilometers from Jaz beach and 5 kilometers from the cente…
$475,500
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a new luxury villa in Mediterranean style, located in the peaceful and pleasant …
$905,715
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in Djenovici, Herceg Novi, 300 m from the sea, with a path leading to t…
$779,991
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1975 For Sale: Excellent New 3-Storey House with Pool in the Jвинье Area, Herceg Novi …
$938,438
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: House in a Peaceful and Natural Environment in Ratiševina, Herceg NoviThis house c…
$191,332
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
A 420 m2 villa with panoramic views at sea is located 320 meters from the highway and 900 me…
$1,41M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Penthouse for Sale in Baošići, Herceg NoviAn exclusive penthouse is for sale in Ba…
$679,286
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale is a villa in Herceg Novi, Baosici, area 184m2 on a plot of 708m2, 50 meters from t…
$1,63M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
