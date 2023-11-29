Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

79 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Sale of a villa by the sea in Montenegro with three bedrooms in the village of Kamenari in t…
€290,000
Villa Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€300,000
Villa Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Villa has 2 levels and roof that can be used as terrace space. On the first level there is a…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€765,000
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
€1,30M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Exclusive first-line villa by the sea in Montenegro with apartments Welcome to this uniqu…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the com…
€1,30M
Villa Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
The estate is 100 meters from the sea, the LUSHTICS peninsula.   To the nearest TIVAT airpor…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
Villa number 1 – with an area of 308m2 on a plot of 178m2, living area 266m2. In the basemen…
€320,000
Villa Villa in Topla, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Topla, Montenegro
Area 540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
For sale a new luxury villa of 296 m2, 400 m from the sea. The villa has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathr…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the seashore. The house with an area of 140 m2…
€290,000
Villa 2 room villa in durici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
House for sale by sea, in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. Cozy house with magnificent views of the Bo…
€240,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
House for sale in the village of Biela, Herceg Novi. The house is ideal for your own living …
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
A large modern house for sale in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The spacious house - …
€210,000
Villa 4 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
The Villa is a part of development project in Herceg Novi, in Boka Bay in Montenegro. The lo…
€985,000
Villa Villa in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 610 A chic house for sale in Herceg Novi. The house is located on Vojvode Luke Vukavica…
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A luxury villa in Denovići is for sale with all the finishings and fittings you could want S…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Compact and functional villa in a club village near Herceg Novi. The village consists of …
€1,30M
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
 AMAZING OFFER - A HOTEL FOR SALE! This mini hotel is located in Herceg Novi, within the …
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
NUM 5268 For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The new villa is located in the village of Kamenari. All windows and terraces offer beautifu…
€290,000
Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

