UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Herceg Novi
Villas
Villas for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
79 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
4
2
118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
3
571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
durici, Montenegro
5
2
118 m²
Sale of a villa by the sea in Montenegro with three bedrooms in the village of Kamenari in t…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
1
1
134 m²
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
2
137 m²
Villa has 2 levels and roof that can be used as terrace space. On the first level there is a…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
6
4
268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4
2
180 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
4
3
282 m²
2
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
4
260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
3
4
232 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
3
4
232 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9
5
300 m²
Exclusive first-line villa by the sea in Montenegro with apartments Welcome to this uniqu…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4
3
232 m²
1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4
3
232 m²
2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the com…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
600 m²
The estate is 100 meters from the sea, the LUSHTICS peninsula. To the nearest TIVAT airpor…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
4
324 m²
Villa number 1 – with an area of 308m2 on a plot of 178m2, living area 266m2. In the basemen…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Topla, Montenegro
540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
4
296 m²
For sale a new luxury villa of 296 m2, 400 m from the sea. The villa has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathr…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
durici, Montenegro
3
140 m²
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the seashore. The house with an area of 140 m2…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
durici, Montenegro
2
110 m²
House for sale by sea, in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. Cozy house with magnificent views of the Bo…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
4
181 m²
House for sale in the village of Biela, Herceg Novi. The house is ideal for your own living …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3
197 m²
A large modern house for sale in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The spacious house - …
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4
4
410 m²
The Villa is a part of development project in Herceg Novi, in Boka Bay in Montenegro. The lo…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa Villa
Igalo, Montenegro
400 m²
3
ID 610 A chic house for sale in Herceg Novi. The house is located on Vojvode Luke Vukavica…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
2
2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Đenovići, Montenegro
5
3
3
A luxury villa in Denovići is for sale with all the finishings and fittings you could want S…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Podi, Montenegro
3
3
252 m²
2
Compact and functional villa in a club village near Herceg Novi. The village consists of …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
30
900 m²
3
AMAZING OFFER - A HOTEL FOR SALE! This mini hotel is located in Herceg Novi, within the …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Igalo, Montenegro
4
213 m²
NUM 5268 For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Josice, Montenegro
3
2
140 m²
The new villa is located in the village of Kamenari. All windows and terraces offer beautifu…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL