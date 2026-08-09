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Villas for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Herceg Novi
77
Lustica
41
Kumbor
22
Portonovi
19
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192 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 4
!!! This is the only listing for this property that comes directly from the owner !!! C…
$907,532
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Languages
English, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For sale is an authentic stone house of 107 m2, located on a plot of 305 m2 in the picturesq…
$208,035
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Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE – LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE BEACH, MIRIŠTE (LUŠTICA) Located in one of th…
$4,39M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
Floor 2/2
We are pleased to present a new luxurious villa on the Lustica Peninsula, an oasis of seclus…
$3,48M
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VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 492 m²
For sale are  two beautiful plots with a total area of  985 m² in the sunny village of Mrkov…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa for sale in Herceg Novi on the Adriatic coast. An ideal place to stay and relax…
$2,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We present to you the prestigious Villa G-1C1-V1, located in the elite estate THE PEAKS – Go…
$4,69M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Herceg Novi, Kumbor district. New residential complex of six houses The buyer is exempt fro…
$203,644
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We present to you the prestigious Villa G-1C1-V5, located in the elite settlement THE PEAKS …
$4,85M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Herceg Novi, Kumbor district. New residential complex of six houses The buyer is exempt fro…
$188,516
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 611 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION This villa is located in Herceg Novi, 7 km from the city center. The sea and beach…
$8,14M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale is a cozy one-story house in the picturesque Herceg Novi, in the Bijela area. This …
$314,375
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ultramarine Street, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ultramarine Street, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious villa with Jacuzzi on the roof - Village Residences in the luxurious complex of Por…
$3,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
The beautifully restored traditional stone house, which is 400 years old, is located just 40…
$472,139
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kameno, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kameno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa at The Peaks Lustica Bay, Montenegro's first 18-hole golf course, are available for sa…
$4,04M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,24M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Durici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Modern villa in the village of Kamenari. Villa area: 118 m. 2 Land area: 375 m. 2 Number of …
$337,468
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a premium panoramic villa of 232 m2, made in a modern style with elements of Medi…
$1,50M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Herceg Novi, Kumbor district. New residential complex of six houses The buyer is exempt fro…
$203,644
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/2
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious resi…
$1,16M
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
One -story villa in a club village Villa Square 240 sq.m: - Three bedrooms with bathrooms; …
$1,50M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa in Lusticka, Montenegro
Villa
Lusticka, Montenegro
$1,12M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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