Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

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Houses in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Herceg Novi
152
Lustica
63
Kumbor
38
Portonovi
27
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405 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 4
!!! This is the only listing for this property that comes directly from the owner !!! C…
$907,532
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Languages
English, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive complex of 12 fabulous villas for sale in the picturesque village of Kumbor, just …
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
House for Sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi – 162 m²A spacious family house is available for sale …
$339,414
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The house is spread over two levels, each comprising one bedroom apartment. The house requir…
$242,782
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7 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
Villa for Sale in Đenovići, Herceg Novi – 280 m²A spacious villa is available for sale in Đe…
$1,03M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Situated in a peaceful hillside setting just 6 km from Herceg Novi Old Town and the Adriatic…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Modern villa with a landscaped garden is located in the quiet village of Djenovici, surround…
$1,50M
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House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 232 m²
Beautiful gated community of total eleven villas, providing year-round comfort and service f…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 165 m²
The complex consists of a total of 8 three-bedroom modern-style villas, ranging from 165 m2 …
$670,542
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Villa 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
For sale is an authentic stone house of 107 m2, located on a plot of 305 m2 in the picturesq…
$208,035
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
House for Sale in Rose, Herceg Novi – 260 m²A charming family house is available for sale in…
$1,82M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Breathtaking Seafront Stone Villa with Private Mooring - Rose, Lustica Peninsula Living Are…
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE – LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE BEACH, MIRIŠTE (LUŠTICA) Located in one of th…
$4,39M
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House in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
House
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Bay View Village is a small, luxury complex located on the hillside in Zvinje, with breathta…
$1,36M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
Floor 2/2
We are pleased to present a new luxurious villa on the Lustica Peninsula, an oasis of seclus…
$3,48M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Property for sale with three completed houses in Herceg Novi, located in the Vrbanj settleme…
$425,371
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 492 m²
For sale are  two beautiful plots with a total area of  985 m² in the sunny village of Mrkov…
Price on request
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5 bedroom house in , Montenegro
5 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
For sale – a unique waterfront property with direct access to the sea, located in the peacef…
$581,312
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Manastirska, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Manastirska, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE — BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEW Topla, Herceg Novi MAIN FEATURES: • …
$337,447
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House 11 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and fully furnished house represents an exceptional opportunity for living or …
$871,967
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa for sale in Herceg Novi on the Adriatic coast. An ideal place to stay and relax…
$2,32M
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House in Kumbor, Montenegro
House
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-1158. Front line villa with panoramic sea viewsFor sale is a two-storey villa, which is l…
$857,497
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

villas
cottages
duplexes

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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