Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
€290,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
8 room house in Meljine, Montenegro
8 room house
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 500 m²
NUM 5685 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Meljine. The house has an area of 500m2, and …
€820,000
6 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
€840,000
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
3 room townhouse in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
NUM 5589 Charming three-storey townhouse with stunning sea views in Herceg Novi   …
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Sale of a villa by the sea in Montenegro with three bedrooms in the village of Kamenari in t…
€290,000
3 room house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
One-storey villa with a swimming pool near Herceg Novi. House area 107 m2. Plot area 550 m2.…
€250,000
Villa Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€300,000
Villa Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Villa has 2 levels and roof that can be used as terrace space. On the first level there is a…
€350,000
4 room house in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
€700,000
4 room house in Topla, Montenegro
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
€650,000
2 room house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
2 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€258,000
5 room house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 room house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
€470,000
2 room house in Mojdez, Montenegro
2 room house
Mojdez, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
NUM 5077 This charming house in Moydezh offers the perfect combination of space, comfort …
€133,000
5 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 203 m²
Part of a house on Podi with a plot is for sale. 2 floors: the lower one with a garage and…
€200,000
6 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 7
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
3 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Two houses for sale in Topla-3, with a plot of 350 m2. Located in a cozy place, surrounded b…
€150,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€765,000
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Topla, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 227 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya bay, Herceg Novi, Zelenika district. Four-storey house with five…
€340,000
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Baošići, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Baoshichi district. House with four bedrooms Distance to the se…
€470,000
5 room house with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-024. Three floors house in Zelenika on good locationFor sale - House with a big yard in …
€250,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
D11-025. Hotel with 11 apartments for sale in MeljineFor sale - 11 fully furnished apartment…
€950,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-026. Villa with a pool for sale in Kumbor For sale - Amazing villa located in Kumbor, He…
€550,000
