Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Herceg Novi
Houses
Houses for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
villas
81
townhouses
3
duplexes
3
House
Clear all
317 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
4
2
118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
6
2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Meljine, Montenegro
8
500 m²
NUM 5685 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Meljine. The house has an area of 500m2, and …
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
3
571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
105 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
136 m²
NUM 5589 Charming three-storey townhouse with stunning sea views in Herceg Novi …
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
durici, Montenegro
5
2
118 m²
Sale of a villa by the sea in Montenegro with three bedrooms in the village of Kamenari in t…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
107 m²
One-storey villa with a swimming pool near Herceg Novi. House area 107 m2. Plot area 550 m2.…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
1
1
134 m²
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
2
137 m²
Villa has 2 levels and roof that can be used as terrace space. On the first level there is a…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
4 room house
Topla, Montenegro
4
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
2 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
2
€258,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
5 room house
Đenovići, Montenegro
5
200 m²
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
2 room house
Mojdez, Montenegro
2
90 m²
NUM 5077 This charming house in Moydezh offers the perfect combination of space, comfort …
€133,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5
203 m²
Part of a house on Podi with a plot is for sale. 2 floors: the lower one with a garage and…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
6
4
268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
3 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
92 m²
Two houses for sale in Topla-3, with a plot of 350 m2. Located in a cozy place, surrounded b…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4
2
180 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
4
3
282 m²
2
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
4
260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Topla, Montenegro
2
100 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bukhta, Herceg Novi, Topla district. Two bedroom apartment with …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5
227 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya bay, Herceg Novi, Zelenika district. Four-storey house with five…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Baošići, Montenegro
4
200 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Baoshichi district. House with four bedrooms Distance to the se…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
5
200 m²
3
D11-024. Three floors house in Zelenika on good locationFor sale - House with a big yard in …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
6
5
436 m²
D11-025. Hotel with 11 apartments for sale in MeljineFor sale - 11 fully furnished apartment…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with sea view
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5
2
267 m²
2
D11-026. Villa with a pool for sale in Kumbor For sale - Amazing villa located in Kumbor, He…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
