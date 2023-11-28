UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Zelenika
Houses
Houses for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro
House
Clear all
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
6
2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
107 m²
One-storey villa with a swimming pool near Herceg Novi. House area 107 m2. Plot area 550 m2.…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
5
200 m²
3
D11-024. Three floors house in Zelenika on good locationFor sale - House with a big yard in …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
293 m²
NUM 5356 For sale is a house in Zelenika, a settlement located in the opština - Herceg No…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2
75 m²
Apartment for sale in Zelenika. Area 60 m2 + 15 m2 terrace. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living …
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
4
130 m²
House for sale with a magnificent garden in Zelenika. The plot of 400 m2 is planted with man…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Zelenika, Montenegro
270 m²
3
ID 568 The most beautiful house for sale in the Zelenik area, Herceg Novi A three-story h…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
5
650 m²
D11-033. Business house for saleFor sale - Business house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The hous…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
2
2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
8
300 m²
NUM 4102 House for sale in Zelenika near the city of Herceg Novi. The area of the hou…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zelenika, Montenegro
4
2
176 m²
2
D11-013. Luxury villas close to PortoNoviFor sale - Luxury villas located close to PortoNovi…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
5
2
197 m²
3
For sale a large modern house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. Spacious house - t…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
150 m²
NUM 5196 For sale a house in Zelenika, a settlement located in the opshtina - Herceg Novi. T…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
207 m²
NUM 5190 A house for sale in Zelenike, a village located not far from the town of Gerceg-Nov…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
5
2
2
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zelenika, Montenegro
5
3
300 m²
3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
2
64 m²
NUM 4518 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The area of the house is 64 m2, and…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
76 m²
NUM 2290 Comfortable house in Zelenika near Herceg Novi. The house area is 76 m2 and th…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
2
112 m²
2
D2-1008. Nice house in Zelenika, Herceg Novi rivieraNice house for sale in Zelenika, Herceg …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with fridge
Zelenika, Montenegro
3
2
86 m²
1/1
D5-115. Two small Houses on one plot in ZelenikaTwo houses for sale on one plot of cascade p…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
