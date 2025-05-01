Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
120
Lustica
63
Kumbor
45
Portonovi
37
39 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Igalo 3687. Two-storey house for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi district. The house has 4 r…
$147,660
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
Close
6 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
$1,01M
5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
$414,066
2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
For sale a large house in the village of Merdari (Lustica), located between the town of Rado…
$178,823
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Close
4 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Sale: Villa with a sea view in the Bay of Bota-Treasky, in Montenegro. The house is loc…
$401,358
Close
2 bedroom house in Josice, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for sale by the sea, in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. A cozy house with a magnificent view…
$263,923
Close
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
House in the Bokotor Bay, in the city of Herceg-Dn. house, with an area of ​​295 m2, in…
$292,883
Close
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
$373,824
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The village of Lucici is a private estate with love to restored stone houses with a wellness…
$367,730
Close
5 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Unique -ille-Great-General-Kolekholekol-Kovidoboko-Khotorskoyeobukht: residential-leders of …
$1,74M
Close
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Sale: House with a sea view in the Bay of Bay in Montenegro The house is located in the…
$401,358
Close
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale Lustica No. 2647. House for sale in Lustica. 3 living rooms (one on each floor), 5 bedr…
$425,342
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
Close
5 bedroom house in Sutorina, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutorina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The elegant house is located in the Sutorina area, away from the city, in the bosom of natur…
$465,317
Close
4 bedroom house in Provodina, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 2
A 4 bedroom hilltop villa is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and sur…
$1,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
$1,36M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
$434,146
Close
3 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a large modern house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. Spacious house - t…
$224,634
Close
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a small cozy house with an area of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanica on the peninsul…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1975 For Sale: Excellent New 3-Storey House with Pool in the Jвинье Area, Herceg Novi …
$938,438
Close
4 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
A 420 m2 villa with panoramic views at sea is located 320 meters from the highway and 900 me…
$1,41M
Close
4 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern comfortable house in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The house of…
$243,963
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$522,531
Close
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Sea-view Home in Podi - For Sale   This beautifully renovated 91 m² home offe…
$208,402
Close
4 bedroom house in Sutorina, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutorina, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Sale Herceg Novi No. For sale is a part of a 2-story house with a view of the mountains, amo…
$140,182
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
A unique villa with incredible sea views is for sale. The ground floor consists of: – ent…
$1,63M
Close
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Spacious three-storey villa with a swimming pool in a quiet area of the Lustica peninsula! …
$313,162
Close
