  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
120
Lustica
63
Kumbor
45
Portonovi
37
130 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Igalo 3687. Two-storey house for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi district. The house has 4 r…
$147,660
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,37M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale a house on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The house is 148…
$1,01M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-056. House with panoramic sea view in LusticaCharming Home with Stunning Sea Views in Lu…
$122,917
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
$1,01M
3 bedroom house in Sasovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sasovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
D7-013. Cozy house with sea view in Zelenika Herceg NoviFor sale House with Sea View in Zele…
$394,537
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo – is the best property offer in this eco-friendly regio…
$472,412
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house in Tivat Riviera, in the village of Lushtica, is for sale. The house is 300 m2, lo…
$311,515
5 bedroom house in Josice, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-025. House on the first line to the a seaFor sale - Completely renovated house on the fi…
$574,569
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-013. Luxury villas close to PortoNoviFor sale - Luxury villas located close to PortoNovi…
$1,51M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novi, Podi area. One-storey house with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 700m. View …
$203,640
3 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
D7-009. For sale house in PodiUnfinished house for sale in the village Podi, Herceg Novi. Н…
$156,439
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Simply stunning property available to purchase! This detached house consist of a spacious 2 …
$414,066
2 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
For sale part of the house just 50 meters from the sea in Jenovici. It has a separate entran…
$373,818
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line House Square: 450m2 Square of the site: 700m2 Pier …
$1,63M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The beautiful house is offered for sale in Herceg- Novi. The house is located in a quiet nei…
$259,596
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
$553,806
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kuti, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-010. House with a pool and amazing sea view A two-storey house with a beautiful sea view…
$509,643
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Sale: Villa with a sea view in the Bay of Bota-Treasky, in Montenegro. The house is loc…
$401,358
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and popular …
$2,18M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Djenovici Herceg Novi - villa with pool and sea view; Villa area: 350m2; Plot area: 750m2;…
$1,36M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-063. Luxury villas with amazing view overlooking PortoNoviFor sale - 12 villas situated …
$974,349
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious newly built luxury villa is located in the quiet village of Đenovići, near the po…
$1,39M
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
$292,406
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Josice, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for sale by the sea, in Kamenari, Herceg Novi. A cozy house with a magnificent view…
$263,923
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
$373,824
1 bedroom house in Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. New one-bedroom house Distance to the sea 1500m. View of the…
$180,059
3 bedroom house in Josice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Josice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Spacious three-storey house for family holidays on the first line of the sea in the village …
$521,564
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

