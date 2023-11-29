Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Igalo, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A 3 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and su…
€358,700
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Igalo, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and su…
€221,800
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Igalo, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
€341,600
Leave a request

