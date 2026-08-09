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Duplexes, multi-family homes in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For Sale Beautiful Three-Bedroom Duplex Apartment 100m² with Spectacular Sea View – Baošići,…
$306,313
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
$373,824
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A 3 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and su…
$389,304
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Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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