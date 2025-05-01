Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
120
Lustica
63
Kumbor
45
Portonovi
37
11 properties total found
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand new villa in quiet seaside village Dzenovici.   The villa has outdoor swimming poo…
$1,41M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Kuti, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2009 Three-Story House in Kuti, Near Herceg Novi A three-story house for sale in th…
$231,022
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Sea-view Home in Podi - For Sale   This beautifully renovated 91 m² home offe…
$208,402
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Mojdez, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Mojdez, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ID-2257 For Sale: Cozy Small House in Herceg Novi (Moidej) with Large Plot A wonderful…
$178,355
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale is a villa in Herceg Novi, Baosici, area 184m2 on a plot of 708m2, 50 meters from t…
$1,63M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2276 2-Story House with Panoramic Terrace for Sale in Mojdez, Herceg Novi  For sal…
$144,603
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

