  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

13 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
House area: 128 m² Plot area: 253 m² Ownership: 1/1 Property description We offer a two-stor…
$291,197
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
6 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury house in Herceg Novi For sale 3-storey house in Igalo (Herceg Novi). The total area o…
$342,666
House 11 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and fully furnished house represents an exceptional opportunity to live or inv…
$853,701
4 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
This beautiful house, located in Igalo, Herceg Novi, covers an area of 102 m2 and has spacio…
$244,075
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
$250,419
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
D11-048. House on the great location with apartments for rent For sale -  The area of the ho…
$838,067
3 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Igalo 3687. Two-storey house for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi district. The house has 4 r…
$147,660
4 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Drenovik area. Legalized house with four bedrooms Distance to the sea 80…
$115,967
6 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A large house that is today used as a mini hotel in the southern part of the city of Igalo. …
$404,969
Villa 15 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Area 740 m²
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Building with five apartments for sale in the city of Herceg Novi, in a quiet area - Igalo. …
$393,813
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo. The vil…
$435,267
