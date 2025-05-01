Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
172
Đenovići
94
Bijela
70
Baošići
68
115 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
ID-1767 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Herceg Novi, B…
$233,610
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale a new, comfortable, two-level apartment on the first line just 100 meters from the …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
There is an apartment with an area of 105 sq.m., located on the ground floor. Apartment layo…
$249,212
3 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$356,781
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer in an elite village The b…
$3,92M
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Excellent offer in one of the best places in Montenegro near Herzeg Novi in the village of G…
$70,610
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Huge three-bedroom apartment in the beautiful and quiet suburbs of Herceg Novi, in Baoshichi…
$150,566
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in a new premium class residential complex in the beau…
$727,151
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Lucici Village is a picturesque collection of ancient stone houses, with stunning views of B…
$254,404
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici District. New Apartments from the Developer The building was bu…
$192,525
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool. A brand new premium resid…
$534,625
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Only 29 apartments The area of apartments: 71-124 square meters. m The cost of apartments is…
$178,426
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$113,521
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Apartment with one bedroom with a sea view in a …
$160,011
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale cozy apartment in Baoshichi. The house is located 30 meters from the sea. Nice, wel…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Herceg Novy, District Dzhenovichi. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new four -story house D…
$223,799
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
Exclusive apartment on the first line of the sea in the best area of Herceg Novi - Savina. T…
$1,30M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
A unique residential complex, French Riviera in Montenegro! The buyer is exempted from payin…
$458,444
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Herceg Novy, District Dzhenovichi. Apartments on the first line by the …
$113,521
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Four-storey luxury residential complex, new apartments from …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Four-storey luxury residential complex, new apartments from …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
The city of Herceg Novy, the Belel region. The new residential apartment building near the s…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in th…
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. Apartments in a comfortable residential complex with a swimm…
Price on request
