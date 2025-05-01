Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
172
Đenovići
94
Bijela
70
Baošići
68
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
250 properties total found
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/5
The studio has an area of 41m2, plus an 8m2 balcony on the 3rd floor with a beautiful view o…
$130,197
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
A11-084. Two bedroom apartment with amazing sea view Two-bedroom apartment for sale in a new…
$218,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-065. One-bedroom apartments in new complex, Kumbor, Herceg NoviOne-bedroom apartments for…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Durici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Durici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment with a sea view in a beautiful place in the Bay of Kotor …
$102,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$356,781
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment (penthouse) in Herceg Novi, Jenovici district. The apartment is on the la…
$319,822
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Trebesin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
A11-137. One bedroom panoramic Sea View Apartment Surrounded by NatureEmbrace tranquility in…
$136,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
$363,093
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi. New apartments from the Developer in an elite village The b…
$3,92M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi.T-1B - Studio apartment 31.67m² + 43m² free terraceWe p…
$123,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
A11-011. Luxury Apartment with Garden and Terrace near the Sea in Herceg Novi.Luxurious apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
ID-2318 🌊 Sea-View Apartment in New Building in Đenovići – Boka Bay Panorama 📍 Locatio…
$232,495
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
A11-109. Two bedroom apartment on a great location with a sea view The apartment total size …
$229,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
$259,515
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
$131,970
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment of 72 square meters in a club complex with a swimm…
$233,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A11-085. Luxury 3 bedroom apartment on the coast line with access to the a private beachFor …
$659,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, Herceg Novi - KumborFor sale is a one-bedroom apartment with a beau…
$161,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment in a premium complex on the first line in the complex Lushtitsa   Bae. Lovely sea …
$384,202
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
A11-136. One bedroom apartment with lovely garden in Baosici Charming Apartment with Garden …
$136,134
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 bedroom in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$121,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Lustica Bay Coastal Quarter Marina Village presents its final property collection — residenc…
$573,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/4
A11-003. New apartment with magnificent sea view in Kumbor, Herceg Novi For sale! Apartments…
$111,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Only 29 apartments The area of apartments: 71-124 square meters. m The cost of apartments is…
$178,426
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Belel district. New apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 500…
$113,521
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, District of Genovichi. Apartment with one bedroom with a sea view in a …
$160,011
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-067. Two- and three-bedroom apartments in new complex, Kumbor, Herceg NoviTwo- and three-…
$256,977
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale cozy apartment in Baoshichi. The house is located 30 meters from the sea. Nice, wel…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Ðenovići 3 Bedroom Apartment for sale close to Porto Novi and all the amenities you need. A …
$261,271
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A11-106. Fully furnished apartment with amazing sea view in Herceg Novi Apartment for sale -…
$419,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go