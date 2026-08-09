Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split level flats, apartments, lofts in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Duplex Apartment Savina, Herceg Novi Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern duplex by the sea, Baoshichi, Herceg Novi – 120 m2 of comfort and inspirationID-4…
$295,363
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go